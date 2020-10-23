Wilkin County at 129 COVID-19 cases, state at 128,152 cases

Wilkin County's percent of positive cases (5.8) is up nearly one percent since two weeks ago (4.9). 

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

Looking locally:

26 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Friday, Oct. 23.

129 total COVID-19 cases in the county, the report stated.

4 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of the weekly report on Oct. 22.

1,938 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.

5.8 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, the weekly report stated.

Statewide

14,176 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday, Oct. 23.

1,574 new cases reported on the same day.

128,152 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the report stated.

2,301 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday.

2,587,268 completed COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the report.

5.2 percent positivity rate in state, the weekly report stated.

Trends

52 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in women as of Thursday’s weekly report.

60 percent of COVID-19 related Intensive Care Unit admissions in the state are in men, according to the weekly report.

2,294 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

4,216 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported in the weekly report.

11,284 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Friday.

Tags

Load comments