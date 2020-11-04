Wilkin County at 163 COVID-19 cases

A community testing site will open in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, for two days this week from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and 12-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. The testing site will be located at Fergus Falls Armory at 421 E Cecil Ave.
The testing site will offer free tests to anyone, with or without symptoms. No insurance or identification is required. All participants must wear a mask, and the Minnesota Department of Health recommends setting up an appointment ahead of time to avoid long wait times.
Testing sites are opened in communities where there is limited testing access or areas with surging cases. To sign up for an appointment, visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/fergusfalls.
Fergus Falls is located in Otter Tail County, which is experiencing a large caseload. The county has 1,121 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Wilkin County is up to 163 total COVID-19 cases, an 18 case increase from last Thursday, Oct. 29. The county is still at four deaths, according to Wednesday’s report.
The state is at 160,923 total cases, 3,844 of them newly reported as of Nov. 4. There were 31 newly reported deaths in the state as of Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the state is at 2,530 as of Nov. 4.
The state has seen a sharp uptick in cases beginning in September. October had the highest number of reported cases each day since the pandemic began, with some days exceeding 3,000 newly reported cases.
Young people continue to lead the caseload in the state, with 19,360 cases among 20-24 year olds. Despite high numbers of cases, the age group has only one death in the state. In contrast, cases among 70-99 year olds –– six separate age groups –– are at 14,394 and 1,986 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.