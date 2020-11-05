Wilkin County at 170 COVID-19 cases, state at 164,865 cases

The positive case rate in Wilkin County continues to climb.

Looking locally:

27 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

170 total COVID-19 cases in the county, the report stated.

4 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of the weekly report on Thursday, Nov. 5.

2,152 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.

6.7 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, the weekly report stated.

Statewide

27,041 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

3,956 new cases reported on the same day.

164,865 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the report stated.

2,555 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Thursday.

2,984,331 completed COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the report.

5.7 percent positivity rate in state, the weekly report stated.

Trends

51 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in women as of Thursday’s weekly report.

61 percent of COVID-19 related Intensive Care Unit admissions in the state are in men, according to the weekly report.

3,654 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

5,214 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported in the weekly report.

15,435 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Thursday.

