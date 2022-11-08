featured Wilkin County election results Carrie McDermott • Daily News Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following results are for contested races only:Wilkin County voters elected Tony Harris as sheriff Tuesday, Nov. 8. He took 1,638 votes to challenger Josh Nack's 848 votes.In other contested county races, Rick Busko was elected as County Commissioner for District 4, with 255 votes to Mark Engebretson's 208 votes.Linda Wanek and Colleen Dell were elected to Doran City Council. Shane Balken and Nathan Ziegler were elected to Rothsay City Council.Incumbent James Jawaski, incumbent Beth Meyer and Evie Fox were elected to Breckenridge City Council.In a special election for council member at large for city of Rothsay, Dana Holland Jr. was elected.Justin Neppl, Marc Hasbargen and Clayton Ernst were re-elected to Breckenridge Public School Board.Shana Klindt, Ben Loll and Michael Porter were elected to Campbell-Tintah School Board.Wilkin County has a total of 3,749 registered voters and 2,619 ballots were cast, giving the county a 69.86 percent turnout rate.Look for a full story with complete race coverage in Thursday's Daily News. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voter Wilkin County Vote Politics Tony Harris Clayton Ernst Marc Hasbargen Justin Neppl Most Popular Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Otter Tail County Cowboys dominate the dome, headed to state tournament Fergus Falls man arrested after high-speed chase How a Wahpeton woman finally got justice Election updates: Richland County Saint Sue: Breckenridge basketball icon continues to serve Election updates: Wilkin County Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship Fall Sports 2022 Most Improved Players