Big things are happening at the Daily News and News Monitor beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021. We launch our new community connection initiative, NABUR.
You may be wondering what NABUR is? It is our free, local social media website in which you and your neighbors can discuss local issues, share photos of our communities and hear what is going on around town.
The Daily News and News Monitor want to listen to you and hear what you are excited, confused or concerned about. We want to know what you are interested in and facilitate a conversation about it online. The platform is available to subscribers and non-subscribers.
For the past few weeks our new Journalist Product Manager Katie Schroeder has been inviting you to participate in our Community Conversations survey, which is posted on our Facebook and our website. This survey will help us know what topics and discussion boards to list. If you have not participated, please do so this holiday weekend.
You can email Katie at schroder@wahpetondailynews.com or message her at @out_and_about_with_katie on Instagram with your ideas. We would love to know what you would like to hear about and what stories you have to share.
Our communities are near and dear to my heart. I grew up here and am proud to live in my hometown. I am excited for you to join NABUR.
Wishing you a safe and joyous Fourth of July. God Bless the U.S.A.
