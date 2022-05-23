Gary Allen Fluto, 71

Gary Allen Fluto was called home on Wednesday morning April 13, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. The world lost a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left us with countless memories of laughter and joy that will be cherished forever.
There will be a burial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at St. Boniface, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, followed by a celebration of life at the Lidgerwood Legion. Join us in honoring the extraordinary host that was Gary Fluto.
Gary Fluto was born on June 14, 1950 in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Stanley and Dolores Fluto. Gary’s family settled in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, where he graduated high school in 1968. Growing up in a large family brimming with characters; he learned to reach his goals through hard work and dedication but most importantly, to have fun while doing it. He attended college at NDSCS and received his diploma in 1970 with a Business Administration degree while playing basketball.
In 1971, he married Mary Beth Fluto in Lidgerwood where they raised four children. Gary was employed as a farm equipment salesman early in life and made a successful career out of it. His honesty and charisma made a perfect match for this position. He retired from Titan Machinery, Inc. in 2014.
His early retirement years were spent between his house in Lidgerwood and his beloved cabin on Ottertail Lake. He eventually moved to Arvada, Colorado to be close to his daughters Ilka and Chloe.
Gary had a knack for brightening the mood in any situation, whether he was singing made-up lyrics, doing impersonations, telling jokes or sharing hilarious stories. In the end, Gary often remarked that he had a great life filled with many joys. He loved to host where he shined as a master chef, king of the grill, and detailed menu planner. He was a fisherman and if he was in your boat, you were going to have a good time regardless of whether the fish were biting or not. His joys also included time with his siblings, close friends, deer hunting, traveling with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, and gardening.
Gary loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was always planning a trip or holiday event to gather his children and grandchildren in one location. Gary was an amazing father and grandpa. He will be forever missed by his four children and nine grandchildren: (Children) Sacha Fluto, Chloe (Jason) Helm, Zachary (Jessica) Fluto, and Ilka (Jeremiah) Glass; Grandchildren: Stella, Gavyn and Bekum Helm: Eben Fluto, Isabella, Grayson, and Ireland Glass; Asher and Isaac Fluto.
Gary is also survived by eight siblings: Cheryl McQuade, David Fluto, Paul (Mary) Fluto, Brian (Tammy) Fluto, Bradley (Eufemia) Fluto, Tim Fluto, Marsha (Randy) Sayre, and Deborah Roth Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dolores Fluto.
Gary was a man of deep faith with a caring soul that will be forever missed.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
