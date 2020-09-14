Gladys Peterson, 100

Due to COVID concerns, the family will be having a private graveside service in the coming days at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, to honor Gladys’ life.
Gladys was born in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 5, 1920, to Frederick and Annie Cooper. She met Leon Peterson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, who at the time was stationed in New Zealand after surviving the attack at Pearl Harbor. They were united in marriage on Aug. 7, 1943, and later, they returned to Breckenridge in 1945, his hometown. They continued to reside there until 2006, when she moved to Burnsville, Minnesota, to be closer to her family. Leon preceded her in death in 1987.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Breckenridge, where she served as Sunday school teacher, Deaconess, and Financial Secretary, the latter for over 30 years. She was also active in the Christian Women’s Club and a volunteer at Saint Francis home. Gladys was employed by the Wilkin County Conservation District part-time for 22 years.
Gladys is survived by her two children, Judy Ngaire Kielb, Burnsville, and Brian (Susan) Minnetonka, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Melanie Kielb West, Henrico, Virginia; Mark Kielb, West Palm Beach, Florida; Michelle Kielb, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stephanie (Devin) Christianson, Ramsey, Minnesota, and Jessica (Michael) Pearo, Saint Anthony Village, Minnesota; and eight great-grandchildren, Christian and Colin West; Hunter and Hailey Christianson; Madeline, Taylor, and Luke Pearo; and Henry Kielb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Peterson; her parents, Frederick and Annie Cooper; her brother, Norman; and sister, Betty.
Her care has been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, where condolences can be left at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
