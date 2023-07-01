On Thursday, as our zoo team members were catching our breaths, we gathered at the campground for a social event of burgers and a cold beverage. Chahinkapa Zoo offers corporate picnics, dinner tours and endless “Behind the Scenes” opportunities for others, and yet we have not gathered socially outside the zoo for our own team.
We took advantage of a perfect weather evening. Not everyone could come due to schedules and other commitments, but those who attended appeared to have a good time. I know that I did. Even though we are made up of individuals with our own interests, it seems that we cannot help ourselves but to visit about Chahinkapa Zoo.
Once in a while the conversations would venture to other topics of fun and camaraderie, but they quickly came back to our dear animal collection, spider monkey antics, baby goats, zebra veterinary and so on and so forth, always incorporating an animal tale. The stories are endless and for that I am thankful.
Later, around one of the picnic tables, I heard each crew member listing their one favorite, good thing to happen this week. Some named a training goal success, others told of a visitor encounter or animal behaviors, etc. It was so nice to hear the positive words from our crew.
It lets me know that they are having a good experience at Chahinkapa Zoo. More endearing to me is the fact that there is a future for the little zoo that made Wahpeton famous. It lies in the individuals in front of me.
So often we are reading, hearing, or witnessing distress for our nation’s future. In the form of generational concerns, political issues and trends of corruption, the news is quite bleak. Agreed. But, there is good out here as well. Lots of it.
There are still young people who want to work! They pride themselves on excellence and have the satisfaction knowing they did their best. They put everything they have helping to create utmost animal health, welfare, and a quality of life offering a zoological experience for each visitor. At day’s end, we are sometimes, dirty, sweaty, and yet still able to smile because we had a decent day. A good, hard-working day.
Tom and I have years of experience in the zoo field. When we blend that with young, enthusiastic and energetic staff, we have a success story in the end. Respect is key. I know other industries in our community have similar hoorah stories as well. Together, I know we are in good hands.