On Thursday, as our zoo team members were catching our breaths, we gathered at the campground for a social event of burgers and a cold beverage. Chahinkapa Zoo offers corporate picnics, dinner tours and endless “Behind the Scenes” opportunities for others, and yet we have not gathered socially outside the zoo for our own team.

We took advantage of a perfect weather evening. Not everyone could come due to schedules and other commitments, but those who attended appeared to have a good time. I know that I did. Even though we are made up of individuals with our own interests, it seems that we cannot help ourselves but to visit about Chahinkapa Zoo.



Kathy Diekman is Chahinkapa Zoo director

Tags