Hankinson athletes honored

Sports may have looked a little different this year, with fewer fans and more masks in the crowds, but those changes didn’t stop Hankinson Public School athletes from performing at their best. Those efforts were honored at an award ceremony Wednesday, April 21.
The event was kicked off by Pirates Volleyball Head Coach Tera Paulson. The team finished their season third in Region One and 14-9 overall.
“We had a pretty young team this year, we got a lot of experience from our underclassmen, I’m excited for what we have coming. We’ve already put some time in some open gyms this spring, and we’re excited to get back on the court,” Paulson said.
Junior outside hitter Kya Mauch won awards for best offensive and defensive player.
Pirates Football Head Coach Jason Monilaws, remarked on his athletes' dedication and effort throughout a season filled with uncertainty due to COVID-19.
“These guys were going to do whatever they had to because they wanted to play,” Monilaws said.
The Pirates football team finished their season in eighth place in nine-man Region One with a 1-7 record.
“I love coaching football, but I love working with these kids more than I like coaching football. That tells a lot about who these kids are and who their parents are. They mean the world to me, and they’re an extension of my family,” Monilaws said.
Cruz Hernandez won the offensive MVP award and Austin Bladow won the defensive MVP award.
Boys Basketball Head Coach Mike Gaukler said that although the season didn't go as planned, many of the players, particularly the seniors, have improved vastly since they first set foot on the court.
“The group of guys you see behind me right now had a season that was, we’ll call it unsuccessful in various ways … but certainly they learned, they learned a lot in terms of the game and in terms of how to play and how to win, and eventually, the Warbirds can’t beat you three times,” Gaukler said.
Austin Bladow was the recipient of the most valuable senior award.
The Pirates finished the season 10th in Region One with a record of 5-14 overall.
Girls Basketball Head Coach Carter Mauch said that COVID-19 hindered the team's season, due to prolonged breaks between games.
“I’m proud of the girls for hanging with it and dealing with what they were dealt,” Carter Mauch said.
The girls basketball team finished the season with a record of 3-13.
Rylee Steffens was awarded the defensive MVP and Kay Mauch was awarded the offensive MVP.
Girls Golf Head Coach Mark Wisnewski, Boys Golf Head Coach Bruce Stein, Softball Head Coach Mike Loll and Baseball Head Coach Cameron Lenzen didn’t have any awards to present because spring sports was cancelled last season.
Disappointed about not being able to play last season, the coaches are glad to be back and have their teams playing. They all said the teams are starting strong and ready to play.
The event concluded with Dylan Peterson winning the Dedicated to a Dozen Award for participating in a sport every season for all four years of his Pirate career.
Despite the highs and lows, successful seasons and unsuccessful seasons, coaches agreed that Pirates athletes demonstrate extraordinary leadership, growth and sportsmanship.
