Hankinson Elementary’s reading month ended with a 1950s themed celebration capped off with awards, soda floats and a hula-hooping contest Tuesday, March 16.
Reading month is an annual event held between February and March where students are encouraged to accumulate as many Accelerated Reader (AR) points as possible by completing books and taking quizzes on them.
The month was organized by Title One Reading and Math Teacher Connie Theede who chose this year’s theme, 1950s: Shake, Rattle and Read.
“It’s kind of a time when the kids are feeling some winter blues or fatigue and they need a little boost of excitement to keep them reading,” Theede previously said to the News Monitor.
Biewer said 100 percent of students reached or surpassed their goal for reading month.
Students were given awards for exceeding their AR goals. Twenty students doubled their goal, eight students tripled their goal, one student quadrupled their goal, fourth grader Dredon Buck quintupled his goal and Hudson Grohnke octupled his goal.
Buck was also awarded the millionaire award for reading over one million words. Buck has read a total of 1,455,829 words this school year.
Fifth graders Mackenzie Bassett and Isabella Sheggerud and sixth graders Kade Hentz and Amla Prochnow earned the 100 percent award for not missing a single question on any of their AR tests.
Students also participated in a hula-hooping contest, which was invented in the 1950s.
Elementary School Principal Anne Biewer and volunteers Fran McGraw and Wendy Pelkey were honored with gift baskets for sewing 45 poodle skirts for students.
“I want to recognize three people that really helped make this reading month fun, especially for the girls in the school who have their poodle skirts on,” Theede said.
The undertaking took roughly 12 hours to complete. The goal of the skirts was to get students involved and animated about reading month, Biewer previously stated. Boys were given white t-shirts for the event.
“We have some terrific staff that are creative and make this reading month fun for every day of the entire month,” Biewer said.
