Hankinson Library events foster love of reading

The Hankinson Public Library is again hosting events meant to foster a love of reading in the community. The events are meant for readers and non-readers alike.
Two weeks ago, the library began hosting Story Hour and Doughnuts and Dialogue.
Story Hour is Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. School age children are welcome to attend and those under four years of age are welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Story Hour consists of story time, an activity themed around the book of the week and an opportunity to check out books afterwards.
“I want them [the kids] to learn to like books more ... I don’t want them to have to associate a book with work. I want them to associate books with fun, so you learn to enjoy reading books,” Librarian Lynnette Scheuring said.
Amber Wahler took her 3-year-old son Braxden to Story Hour for the first time last week. Her oldest son Brycen has attended Story Hour as well.
“As a child I went to story hour. We haven’t done a whole lot of the preschool thing, I feel like they should get to be kids a little bit more...”
Amber Wahler said she likes Story Hour because it gets her children interested in reading and it helps her and her kids find out what they enjoy reading. She said Story Hour has been successful in getting her children interested in reading.
”He [Brycen] was so excited this morning to go to Story Hour. It’s a free activity, it doesn’t cost anything to send them there. It’s a neat thing that the library provides.”
Doughnuts and Dialogue is Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Doughnuts and Dialogue is an opportunity for adults to share what they’re reading and get some help finding their next book.
Doughnuts and Dialogue is not a conventional book club.
“It’s more of you reading what you want to read,” Scheuring said. “Then you can say, ‘I’ve read this book and this is what it was about.’ And some people go, ‘Oh, that sounds good.’ And then they read it. You might read a book that you probably wouldn’t have considered if somebody hadn’t told you about it.”
Deone Vellenga has attended Doughnuts and Dialogue for three years and attended the most recent Doughnuts and Dialogue Wednesday, Oct. 14.
“I like visiting with other people and sharing the different things they’re involved in or community activities going on in town and around the area,” she said.
Scheuring didn’t start enjoying books until she was 35. Her daughter convinced her to pick up the first Harry Potter book and she couldn’t put it down. She stormed through the series and has since fallen in love with books. She wants Story Hour and Doughnuts and Dialogue to have the same effect on those who attend.
The next Doughnuts and Dialogue is Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and the next Story Hour is Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m.
