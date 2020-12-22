The Hankinson Public Library received a $500 grant from the Hankinson Community Endowment Fund to begin a coding club.
“I’ve been wanting to start a coding club — I’m hoping the kids and I can learn together,” Librarian Lynnette Scheuring said.
The grant has been used to purchase an iPad and interactive coding gadgets such as a Sphero Ball, a programmable ball that can be coded to perform certain tasks by swiping or tilting a phone.
Scheuring said kids in the community had approached her in the past about wanting to learn how to code, which led to her creating a club and seeking out a grant to fund it.
“A couple kids had asked and I thought, well, let’s do something like that and see if we can’t get more kids in the library. We have a lot of adults, not so many kids,” she said.
Children and teenagers four years of age to 18 are invited to join the club. For younger children, the coding activities will be focused around games and interactivity.
Older children and teenagers are going to do more advanced coding, but Scheuring is looking for input from older attendees before she decides what the club will look like for them.
“The little kids, it’s fun and games, the older ones I want to see what they want to do first,” she said.
The Coding Club will be held on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Scheuring said the club will run through the school year and possibly through summer, if there’s enough interest.
Starting in January the library will extend its Tuesday hours to 7 p.m. and be closed the second Saturday of the month.
“I look at it as if it’s going to be fun, it’s something to do [when] it’s cold,” Scheuring said.
