The Hankinson School Board discussed counseling opportunities, winter athletics and livestreams at the Monday Dec. 14 school board meeting.
The board approved the purchase of cameras for livestreaming athletic events. Two cameras will be placed in Hankinson’s gymnasiums and one on the football field.
Hankinson High School Principal and Athletic Director Kent Dennis said the region agreed to 50 visiting fans per game.
Households attending games will be required to keep six feet apart from each other and masks are required at all times, Dennis said.
He said the school could receive anything from a written warning to a fine for failing to follow state guidelines.
Counselor Danielle Luebke said she was presented with an opportunity from the University of Minnesota Moorhead to provide counseling free of charge to students and family.
The counseling would be provided via telehealth and the counselors are masters level practicum students at the University, Assistant Professor at MSUM Jessica Brown said.
Luebke said the telehealth counseling would help reduce missed school time for students traveling to Fargo or Wahpeton for counseling.
“The kids can go into a room, have their counseling session and go back to class and maybe miss a half an hour to an hour. [When] Jesse emailed me, I was really excited about this and I think it’s just a really great opportunity.”
Superintendent Chad Benson suggested the district look to use some of its federal grant money to compensate bus drivers for driving extra routes to keep students safe during COVID-19.
Benson said teachers, substitutes and other ancillary staff have been receiving compensation for extra work caused by the pandemic through the federal grant money.
“The one group that we have that we’re not really paying any extra to is bus drivers, and for the record, not one single bus driver came and asked me ... So, this is just something we kind of came across and realized that we were missing,” Benson said.
Afternoon routes for drivers have been broken up between students who live in town and rural areas in order to keep students safe.
The federal grant money runs out Dec. 30.
The next Hankinson School Board meeting is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
