10 signs a senior citizen may need assistance with their daily living

Americans are living longer today than ever before. People age 65 and older will represent over 18 percent of the population by 2030, nearly double than their amount today. A longer life expectancy is something to celebrate. However, it is not without its challenges.
As a result of aging, many seniors will require some level of care and assist with their daily living, but they find it hard to ask for help. People value their independence and privacy and they do not want to burden their family and friends.
The following is a list of some indicators to help family members and friends assess a loved one’s condition and identify areas of concern.
• medical condition: a recent diagnosed disease, injury or illness could affect your loved one’s ability to function on a daily basis.
• driving: If your loved one’s vision, hearing and or reflexes are impaired, this may increase their risk for being involved in a car accident.
• food/nutrition: Take note of your loved one’s diet to ensure they are eating well and maintaining a steady weight.
• hygiene: Take note of your loved one’s overall appearance, smell and ability to wear suitable clothing. Take note that laundry is clean.
• behavior: Is your loved one anxious, irritable or depressed? Do they have difficulty in remembering names, places and current events.
• daily tasks: Are basic tasks, such as grocery shopping and preparing meals becoming a challenge for them.?
• medication: Is your loved one able to manage their medications properly including dosage, frequency and changes to their prescriptions? Are their prescriptions being filled on a timely basis?
• finances: Are they able to manage their finances, pay bill and balance their checkbook?
• mail: Is mail stacking up? Do you see past due notices?
• safety: Do they remember to turn off appliances? Do they keep doors locked as needed?
If you have concerns, it may be time to take a more active role in your loved one’s life. Begin by sharing your concerns with them in a respectful, non- threatening manner. Let them know you want to understand and respect their wishes while ensuring safety and comfort.
Often there are simple things to do to provide assistance with their daily living. You can consider hiring a home care agency to provide assistance a few times a week.
If your loved one requires more assistance, it may be beneficial to check into assisted living communities as well as skilled facilities. If needed, seek advice from a health care professional.
You may want to check out joining a community support group and network with other families who are dealing with similar issues.
