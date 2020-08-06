You know what they say,’ time waits for no man.’ We cannot avoid the aging process, but we do have some control when it comes to how you age. There are some specific steps that you can take, in order to influence how well you will age in the future. The following tips may help you age gracefully.
1. Set goals and never stop dreaming: Personal goal setting is important throughout life. As you set and reach your goals, look forward to the days ahead. As you reach different stages in your life, set goals in order to live a fulfilling and positive life.
2. Don’t forget to laugh: If you are someone that laughs things off, not allowing the little things bother you, the negative effects of stress will not threaten your health. Laughter can lower your blood pressure, improve immune functions and reduce pain levels. You know what they say: ‘laughter is the best medicine.’
3. Stay social: Humans are social beings who thrive on interactions and a sense of community. Being social can potentially reduce your risks of Alzheimer’s, depression, hypertension and more. So… focus on activities or events that you personally enjoy.
4. Consume a balanced diet: There is a direct connection between the food you eat and the way your body responds. You should avoid highly processed and greasy foods, and increase the amount of anti-aging foods you consume.
5. Remain Active: Remaining active is very imperative. This not only relates to physical exercise, but also mental stimulation. When you remain active, you enhance your quality of life. Seek out activities you not only enjoy, but those that challenge you, also.
6. Drink Plenty of Water: Staying hydrated is so very important. Considering our bodies are approx. 60 percent water, we need to provide our body and brain with adequate amounts. Water is a critical component of positive health. Try to consume half your body weight in ounces of water daily.
7. Watch Your Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight can improve positive well -being, especially because adults gain weight as they age ... Although your metabolism slows down as you age, you can reach a healthy weight. The key is a balanced, active lifestyle. You don’t need to starve yourself – consume smaller, more frequent meals rich in beneficial nutrients.
8. Drink alcohol in moderation: Some studies suggest that one drink a day may actually benefit certain aspects of your health. However, drinking alcohol heavily can deplete critical vitamins and antioxidants. Also, long term drinking can be associated with liver disease, reduced brain function and heart complications.
9. Avoid smoking: As we all know, smoking increases your risk of lung cancer and other related ailments; however, it can also attack the look and feel of your skin. Smoking can speed up the development of wrinkles. Blood vessels narrow, reducing the flow of oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to the skin.
10. Learn to stay positive: Carrying around negativity can actually threaten your health and increase the aging process. Studies have shown there’s a direct link between negative thinking patterns and the development of health complications. Social interaction, staying active, good nutrition and fitness and wellness programs all play important roles as we age.
Here at Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton, we provide many opportunities and offerings to help residents of all ages stay active, independent, healthy and happy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.