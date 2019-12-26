I have always loved depictions of the Nativity. I have a bit of a collection of Creches from around the world. It’s fascinating how each one shows the timeless story of Jesus’ birth in a way that reflects the culture of its own place.
Recently I learned that among the earliest paintings of the Nativity, Mary is often shown lying down, recovering from childbirth. That has changed over time. The look of the figures have changed, too, including clothing that reflects one period of history or another. For people of European decent, Jesus is usually shown with lighter skin than was probably true for a child of Middle Eastern Jews. The figures may also have lighter hair made to look more like us.
Adapting the nativity scene brings can be a great blessing. Jesus came to be with us. One of us. Not just a savior for the Jewish people of the first century. Not just a person of history. Every person around the globe is right in showing Jesus’ birth with characters like them, because truly Jesus is with them.
I have Creches made of paper, clay, wood, stone, and glass. One is a tropical scene, where everyone wears shorts and linen shirts. The wise men bring gifts of bananas and pineapples. The animals vary widely among the nativity scenes. One has llamas instead of camels. One includes monkeys coming to see Baby Jesus. Mary and Joseph wear different clothing appropriate to the climate and culture. And the Baby is variously nestled into a manger, a basket, a cradleboard, or a cardboard box.
How would you put together the manger scene? How would it portray what you love about the story of the birth of God’s son?
“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger.” And ever since, we have worshipped him, and proclaimed that as never before, God is with us. In all places, in many faces, sometimes even looking like me.
