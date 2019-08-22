Fall is in the air and cold and flu season is around the corner, so what you can do to keep you and your family healthy and safe this fall?
Many organisms and germs that cause infection/illness can live on any surface of your home for hours, days, weeks and some even months. How do these organisms and germs get in your home? The answer is simple. Every time you leave your home, you more than likely touch something that many other people have touched – a gas pump at the gas station, a cart at the grocery store or something that no one really thinks about – the money in your pocket. This could very well be the worst.
If you are sick and go to the clinic or hospital, you have a great chance of running across lots of extra germs, with sick kids coughing and sneezing then running around and touching everything. And every time you enter your home after going out somewhere, you are bringing all these little germs with you.
First things first – you want to reduce the number of germs that are coming into your home. Use antibacterial wipes. Keep your hands clean and disinfected is a great way to prevent bringing these germs into your home.
Second, when you clean your home use a good disinfectant. Remember using a disinfectant for cleaning isn’t as simple as spray it on wipe it off. I always thought it was but there are instructions on these products for a reason. Some have a one-minute kill time and some have a five-minute kill time. This means you want to spray the disinfectant on a surface and let it stay wet with the product for that amount of time before wiping it off.
Taking a little time and using the disinfectants properly can save you and your family a lot of sickness and unnecessary trips to the doctor.
