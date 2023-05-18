A look at the pelvic floor pre-and-post surgical rehabilitation

Pelvic floor physical therapy can play an integral role in preparation and recovery if you are planning to have a pelvic or abdominal surgery. Knowing what to expect before and after your surgery can help ease any concerns and promote optimal healing following surgery.
Pelvic floor therapy is beneficial if you are undergoing any pelvic or abdominal surgery, including hysterectomy, bladder sling or prolapse repair, removal of fibroids or cysts, hernia repair or prostate surgery for males to name a few.
If possible, seeing a pelvic floor physical therapist prior to your procedure can be beneficial to answer any questions about recovery following surgery and educate on techniques to keep in mind for optimal healing. Your physical therapist can provide education on anatomy and function of pelvic floor muscles and organs along with expected changes during surgery; teach strategies to protect healing tissues from incisions/sutures; and teach strategies to reduce pain and prevent constipation.
Your physical therapist can also guide you in strengthening or relaxation exercises for the pelvic floor muscles ahead of the procedure to bring awareness to their function and how to use after surgery as appropriate, based on procedure timeline.
After having a pelvic or abdominal procedure, it will be important to limit physical exertion for a period of time and it will be crucial to manage intra-abdominal pressure to avoid increased strain on pelvic floor and abdominal muscles. A physical therapist can help teach strategies to reduce changes in pressures that occur often with daily activities including lifting, standing up, or having a bowel movement to protect healing structures.
Post-surgical visits will also tailor a program specifically to you and your healing and may include the following: retraining the pelvic floor and core muscles; pain management techniques; manual treatment to reduce scarring and adhesions if necessary; normalizing bladder and bowel function to reduce associated leaking, urgency, frequency or pelvic pain/pain with intercourse.
If you plan to have a pelvic or abdominal surgery, or if you have already had surgery and are noticing symptoms of leakage, urgency, frequency, or pelvic pain, schedule an evaluation at OSPTI today. Please call OSPTI in Breckenridge at 218-641-7725 or in Fergus Falls at 218-998-2980.
Tiffany Blinn, PT, DPT is a physical therapist at OSPTI.