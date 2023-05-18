A look at the pelvic floor pre-and-post surgical rehabilitation

Tiffany Blinn

Pelvic floor physical therapy can play an integral role in preparation and recovery if you are planning to have a pelvic or abdominal surgery. Knowing what to expect before and after your surgery can help ease any concerns and promote optimal healing following surgery.

Pelvic floor therapy is beneficial if you are undergoing any pelvic or abdominal surgery, including hysterectomy, bladder sling or prolapse repair, removal of fibroids or cysts, hernia repair or prostate surgery for males to name a few.



Tiffany Blinn, PT, DPT is a physical therapist at OSPTI.

