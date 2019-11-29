What are alternative therapies?
Traditional physical therapy is often viewed as stretching & strengthening. Alternative therapies are medical treatments used instead of, or in adjunct with, traditional mainstream therapies. They can be referred to as “complementary” or “integrative” care to others that patients may be familiar with.
What are commonly used alternative therapies?
Statistics show that more than 50 percent of United States adults report using some form of alternative medicine in any given year. The most commonly reported alternative therapy nationwide is massage therapy. Massage has been found to relieve acute and chronic pain, reduce stress and ease anxiety. Massage therapy is common for spine pain, as well as hip and shoulder pain. Other common alternative therapies include spinal manipulation, acupuncture or dry needling, cupping, instrument assisted soft-tissue massage (IASTM), herbal medicines, meditation, imaging techniques, or even yoga!
How long have alternative therapies been around?
Oftentimes, alternative therapies have been around as long – if not longer – than conventional medicine, but have historically lacked research to support its effectiveness. With the changing environment of United States health care & insurance restrictions, more and more patients are turning to less traditional means of treating their aches & pains.
Why use alternative therapies?
Alternative therapies are becoming more common in the realm of therapy. Often these are used as a way to reduce pain & stiffness, improve blood flow to injuries or sore areas, or cause relaxation. At OSPTI, these are used throughout the physical therapy care continuum, as well as following the end of formal treatment for long-term symptom maintenance.
Where can I recei
ve alternative therapies?
Whether you’re seeking “something different” or looking to add an alternative therapy in addition to your current plan of care, please contact OSPTI at 218-641-7725 to schedule an appointment for massage therapy, dry needling, cupping, or more!
