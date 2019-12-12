The Alzheimer’s Association offers a local caregiver support group. This group meets the second Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. at the Siena Court Family Room, 711 14th Ave N, Wahpeton. The facilitator is Barb Mohs, who may be reached at 701-899-3558.

Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:

• Develop a support system

• Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions

• Talk through issues and ways of coping

• Share feelings, needs and concerns

• Learn about community resources About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 for support.

