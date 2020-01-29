FARGO — The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a caregiver support group. It will meet from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Siena Court Family Room, 711 14th Ave N, Wahpeton.
The support group is free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is not required. Contact facilitator Barb Mohs at 701-899-3558 to learn more.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:
• develop a support system
• exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions
• talk through issues and ways of coping
• share feelings, needs and concerns
• learn about community resources
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.
Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 for support.
