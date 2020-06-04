Fargo, ND – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research”. This free webinar will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (CST).

This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their home. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.

