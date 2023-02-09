American Heart Month puts spotlight on heart disease

It’s February – American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.
President Lyndon B. Johnson, among the millions of people in the country who has had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964. Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February American Heart Month.
The first Friday of American Heart Month, Feb. 3, is also National Wear Red Day as part of the AHA’s Go Red for Women initiative. Coast to coast, landmarks, news anchors and neighborhoods go red to raise awareness and support for the fight against heart disease.
Throughout the month, the American Heart Association’s “Heart to Heart: Why Losing One Woman Is Too Many” campaign will raise awareness about how one in three women are diagnosed with heart disease annually.
Statistic show being a man makes you more likely to get heart disease at a younger age — about 10 years earlier on average. Men are also more prone to some forms of stress and anger that can raise blood pressure and stress hormones and restrict blood flow to the heart. This raises risk for heart disease.
And the signs of heart attack are often different in men and women. Men typically have chest pain, shortness of breath, and pain or tingling in the arms, back or neck. Women may notice dizziness, nausea, cold sweat, fatigue and heartburn.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have delayed or avoided going to hospitals for heart attacks and strokes – netting poorer outcomes and prompting the AHA to create “Don’t Die of Doubt,” a national awareness campaign that reminds people that hospitals are the safest place to go when you have symptoms.
While in lockdown, more people have engaged in unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, such as eating poorly, drinking more alcohol and limiting physical activity, that can contribute to heart disease.
During American Heart Month, the AHA and other organizations reinforce the importance of heart health, the need for more research and efforts to ensure that millions of people live longer and healthier.
In most cases, heart disease is preventable when people adopt a healthy lifestyle, which includes not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and getting regular checkups.
Jim Cornelius is the Executive Director at Benedictine Living — Wahpeton.