American Heart Month puts spotlight on heart disease

It’s February – American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, among the millions of people in the country who has had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964. Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February American Heart Month.



Jim Cornelius is the Executive Director at Benedictine Living — Wahpeton.

Tags