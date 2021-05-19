COVID-19 information is ever changing. At the Richland County Health Department, we are committed to providing the most recent information regarding changes with COVID-19 including vaccines. Here is the most recent information regarding Covid-19 vaccine and mask wearing.
1. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is now authorized under emergency use authorization for ages 12-15. When can this age group get the vaccine?
As of May 13, 2021, those ages 12 and older are able to receive the Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Richland County. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for 12 and older at this time. Richland County Health Department along with the clinics will be offering this vaccine to adolescents.
2. How are children affected by COVID-19 illness?
Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, some children can get severely ill from COVID-19. North Dakota has reported 20 hospitalizations in adolescents ages 12-17. There has been one reported death in North Dakota in the 12-17 age range and 127 deaths nationwide amongst adolescents 12-17 years old.
COVID-19 has been linked to a rare but, serious health condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This condition causes inflammation in the body and problems with organs such as the intestines, heart, brain, lungs, skin and kidneys. There have been eight cases of MIS-C reported in North Dakota.
With this condition 60-70 percent of children will be admitted to the intensive care unit and may face ongoing health issues due to organ damage. A recent study out of the United Kingdom indicated that children may also experience the COVID-19 long haul symptoms including fatigue, headache, muscle/joint pain, rashes, heart palpitations, or mental health issues.
3. Why is it important for parents to consider COVID-19 vaccination for their 12-17 year old?
• Vaccination has been proven to be safe and effective at prevention COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death.
• Fully vaccinated adolescents with no symptoms do not need to quarantine or be tested following an exposure to COVID-19 as the risk of infection is low. This means they can stay in school and other activities.
• Vaccinating everyone helps us reach community (herd) immunity so we can get back to normal activities.
• Teenagers play a major role in community spread disease due to being involved in many different activities.
• Most adolescents have a grandparent or another important person who is at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccination will decrease the risk of giving Covid-19 to these individuals.
4. Who recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 year olds?
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all children 12 years and older who do not have contraindications to receiving the vaccine. Due to the importance of routine vaccination along with COVID-19 vaccination the AAP supports giving other vaccines at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Your child’s primary healthcare provider will likely recommend the COVID-19 vaccine. Please talk to your primary healthcare provider with questions or concerns regarding this important vaccine.
5. What can we start to do after being fully vaccinated?
Fully vaccinated means that you are two weeks out from receiving a dose of the one dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks out from the second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Once you are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
• You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart unless required at certain businesses or workplaces.
• You can travel in the United States without getting tested before or after and will not need to quarantine upon return from travel.
• If you have been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
We encourage those 12 years old and older to consider COVID-19 vaccination to help us reach herd immunity in Richland County. Richland County Health Department is offering public vaccine clinics for 12 years and older, to find them visit: (ndvax.org) and search by name of location: Richland.
