Antibiotics are medications that help fight infections caused by bacteria. They do not fight off infections caused by a virus. Antibiotics can be tough on your system. One factor that may be effected is our stomach. In the stomach is good and bad bacteria. Our body needs a certain balance of both. When this is disrupted it can cause diarrhea and an upset stomach.
Probiotics can help to alleviate these side effects. There are many different ways to obtain probiotics. There is a pill form that can be prescribed or over the counter. Yogurt is a food that contains beneficial bacteria. Kefir is a liquid probiotic that is another source of probiotics that can be bought at your local grocery store. All these sources help to restore the natural bacteria balance that is needed.
Antibiotics themselves can cause nausea, diarrhea, yeast infection and vomiting. Individuals may also have an allergic reaction to them. If this happens, stop the medication and notify the provider. Antibiotics need to be given and taken appropriately. If a course is prescribed the whole course needs to be taken. Everyone needs to know that the number one way to prevent taking antibiotics and getting a bacterial infection is to use antibacterial soaps or alcohol based hand gels.
For more information, call 218-643-747.
