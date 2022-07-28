Are your shoes helping or hurting you?

The average American walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps per day, or 1.5-2 miles. If you have a job that keeps you on your feet or are active throughout the day, it is likely much more than that.
Your feet are literally the foundation for your whole body when you’re standing, and if you’re experiencing pain anywhere from your feel to your head, it can be influenced by the type of shoes you are wearing.
There are a few things to look for in a good shoe to provide extra support and stability. Your heel is the first thing that hits the ground when you walk, so a clog or sandal that does not have a back on it places your foot in a less stable position to begin with.
Next, look at how the sole of the shoe bends – it should bend at the front of the shoe where the ball of your foot would flex when stepping. You should not easily be able to bend or twist a shoe through the arch portion of the shoe – this should be stable to provide support to the arch of your foot.
Finally, the right shoe should feel comfortable immediately. If it feels like you need to “break it in,” it’s not the right shoe for you. You should sense comfortable contact of your heel, arch and big toe in the shoe.
If you have limited movement in your toes, such as with arthritis or after foot surgery, you may want to consider a shoe with a slight rocker bottom to compensate for lack of mobility.
If you have questions, or are dealing with foot or other pains, our therapists at OSPTI are here to help you out and assess your pain with locations in Breckenridge and Hankinson, North Dakota and Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
