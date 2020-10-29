When we are young, anything is easy for most people but, the truth is that things start to slow down as we age. Even though we can’t stop the aging process, we as older people can maintain and fulfilling life, simply by changing our diet to suit our needs and modifying how we exercise.
Mobility is supported by strength, flexibility and balance, and as we get older our bones deteriorate- starting around the age of 30 years. Our bones and muscles need to function as best they can in order for mobility to be good as we can get it. Simple tasks likes stairs, bending to pick up something, or reaching up for something gets more difficult as the years pass.
As we all know, exercise and physical activity is good for us, and we should try to make it part of our daily lives. As an older person, it is very important to make sure that we do just that. Physical activity can improve both mental and physical health, which becomes more important as we get older.
There are so many mental health benefits from exercise. When you exercise, your body produces endorphins (the happy hormone) which is great to relieve stress and make you feel better in general. Regular exercise has also shown to help people who have problems sleeping.
Aging people tend to be at higher risk for falling, which can be a big problem when it comes to staying independent. Regular exercise improves flexibility and strength, which helps with balance and coordination, making the risk of falling lower.
Keeping social is also important for all, but far more so for aging adults, as it gives them purpose in life and helps to alleviate depression and loneliness. Having something to look forward to always helps, especially when you get to do it with friends and/or family.
Regular physical activities benefit a person’s cognitive function. Studies have shown that older people who are active, fit and agile are at a lower risk of dementia.
Anyone who is over the age of 65 should do some form of exercise on a regular daily basis. Any type of physical activity is better than no activity at all. Sitting or lying around for long periods of time is not good. Doing exercise will improve your flexibility, strength, and balance.
Following are a few examples of activity to try:
• Light activity – vacuuming the floor, making your bed, taking a slow walk, dancing.
• Vigorous activity – Hiking up hills. Swimming, doing aerobics- Not all vigorous activity will be possible for every elderly person, as it makes your breathe fast and speeds up your heart rate.
• Activities that strengthen the muscles – Yoga, using resistant bands, carrying heavy grocery bags, gardening.
Senior citizens should make it their goal to follow a nutritionally balanced meal plan. A diet consisting of carbs, fiber, healthy fats and protein is essential for keeping your body in the best shape. Many older people lack micro-nutrients, minerals and vitamins that they need, due to not eating correctly.
In addition to eating healthy, the elderly need to make sure that they stay hydrated. Anyone who is dehydrated can become confused, develop headaches and become drowsy. Try your best to drink eight glasses of water daily.
Remember … Get into a routine of doing your exercise on a daily basis, keep in contact with people regularly and drink water daily, to stay healthy. Happy aging!
