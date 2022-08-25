Purchase Access

Would you believe that school starts this week? It’s time to start planning our children’s appointments to get their immunizations that are needed for school. Vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The North Dakota Department of Health website lists the immunization requirements for grades Kindergarten through 12th grade along with Early Childcare Immunization Requirements below: (www.health.nd.gov/immunize/schools-and-childcare)



Carol Lee, RN, BSN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Department.

