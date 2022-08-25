Would you believe that school starts this week? It’s time to start planning our children’s appointments to get their immunizations that are needed for school. Vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective against vaccine-preventable diseases.
The North Dakota Department of Health website lists the immunization requirements for grades Kindergarten through 12th grade along with Early Childcare Immunization Requirements below: (www.health.nd.gov/immunize/schools-and-childcare)
Below are the 2022/2023 school immunization requirements:
• Kindergarten through 6th grade
• 3 doses Hepatitis B
• 5 doses diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP)
• 4 doses polio
• 2 doses measles, mumps, rubella (MMR)
• 2 doses varicella (chickenpox)
• 7th through 10th grade
• First dose of meningococcal (MCV 4)
• One dose of tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap)
• Any of the above vaccines if not previously administered
• 11th and 12th grade
• Second dose of meningococcal (MCV 4)
• Any of the above vaccines if not previously administered
Good news! The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported that vaccines can be given at the same time as a COVID vaccine! Call Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735 to see if your child is up-to-date or to schedule your child’s immunization appointment.
Carol Lee, RN, BSN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Department.
