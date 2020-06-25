BISMARCK, N.D. — In an effort to support the health and wellbeing of all North Dakotans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBNSD) has partnered with the North Dakota Department of Health to provide call center services to aide in the state’s contract tracing efforts.
So far, BCBSND Customer Service employees, along with other employee volunteers, have notified more than 1,000 individuals of their negative test results for COVID-19. At no cost to the state, the company is committed to supporting negative test follow-up calls for up to 1,000 individuals per week over the next couple of months.
“An important step in navigating this pandemic is ensuring adequate testing. Part of that process includes having enough resources to complete follow-up calls to individuals with their test results. As the testing needs have grown, we are grateful to partner with the Department of Health to provide support in this way and find an innovative solution to a unique need,” said Dan Conrad, BCBSND President and CEO. “We are a local organization that cares about the wellbeing of our neighbors and communities, and this was one way we could do our part.”
“Testing is a key component of the ND Smart Restart, and we’re deeply grateful to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and its team members for generously supporting the North Dakota Department of Health in the notification process,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Public-private partnerships like this will help us continue to expand our testing capacity and accelerate our economic recovery, saving lives and livelihoods.”
Strict security measures and protocols have been established to ensure personal health information remains secure.
Throughout the pandemic, BCBSND has worked to keep the health of our members a priority. Learn more about the ways BCBSND is taking action:
• expanded coverage for COVID-19
• increased access to all telehealth visits
• enhanced wellness benefits
