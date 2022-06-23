Be sure to protect skin against damaging sun rays

Summer has arrived! While soaking up those sweet summertime rays may be great for the soul, it is important to remember to protect our skin against the dangers those rays may pose.
The skin is the largest organ of the body, making up nearly 15% of an adult human body. While it is recommended you wear sunscreen every day, it is even more important in the summer when days are longer and sun rays are stronger.
Choosing the right sunscreen can be difficult, however according to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations require the labels on sunscreens to follow certain guidelines:
• Choose a sunscreen with “broad-spectrum” protection. These will provide protection against both UVA and UVB rays. These products protect against sunburn, skin cancer and skin aging.
• Choose a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. The higher the SPF number, the higher the protection.
• “Water resistant” does not mean “waterproof.” No sunscreen is waterproof or sweat proof. For best results, reapply sunscreen at least every two hours or sooner if needed.
• Check the expiration date before using a sunscreen. If no expiration date is listed, assume expiration date to be three years after purchase.
If sunscreen is unavailable to you, there are other options you can do to stay safe in the sun this summer!
• Drink plenty of water while exposed to high temperatures
• Take frequent breaks when working or exercising outdoors on hot days
• Wear light-colored, loose, breathable clothing
• Use cooler water for showers and baths
• Wear a hat to shield the face from the sun
• Stay in shady areas
Be Smart. Be Safe. Have a great summer!
Jessica Gripentrog is an administrative assistant with Richland County Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.