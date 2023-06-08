Nursing Assistants Week 2023 Article- BLC Wahpeton.JPG
National Nursing Assistants Week is June 15-21, 2023, which is a great opportunity to look closer at the nursing assistant’s position and discuss its many advantages.

A CNA (certified nursing assistant) plays a critical role in health care, serving on the front lines providing essential services and support in a variety of healthcare settings. CNAs work under the supervision of RNs (registered nurses), LPNs (licensed practical nurses) and other staff performing resident or patient care tasks. This includes assisting residents with day-to-day needs and activities of daily living such as eating and dressing, transferring residents to wheelchairs, taking vital signs, recording medical information, and serving meals. CNAs work in a variety of settings including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, retirement communities, hospitals, clinics and home health agencies.



Alissa Steffens is the Director of Nursing/RN at Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton.

Tags