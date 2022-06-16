National Nursing Assistants Week is June 16-22, 2022 and we take this time to recognize the unsung heroes in long term care. This is a great time to look closer at the nursing assistant’s position and discuss its many advantages.
A CNA (certified nursing assistant) plays a critical role in healthcare, serving on the front lines providing essential services and support in a variety of healthcare settings. CNAs work under the supervision of RNs (registered nurses), LPNs (licensed practical nurses), and other staff performing resident or patient care tasks. This includes assisting residents with day-to-day needs and activities of daily living such as eating and dressing, transferring residents to wheelchairs, taking vital signs, recording medical information, and serving meals. CNAs work in a variety of settings including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, retirement communities, hospitals, clinics and home health agencies.
Becoming a CNA offers many advantages, including:
High demand
Nursing assistants are among the highest “in-demand” jobs in the state, with one of the fastest employment growth rates. For the first time in US history, older adults are projected to outnumber children by 2034. As the number of aging Americans continues to increase, so too does the demand for those who can help care for them.
Affordability
CNAs must be 16 years of age or older. You do not need a high school diploma or GED to become a CNA. Those interested in becoming a CNA first complete nursing assistant training from an accredited program and then pass a certification exam. Certification programs are relatively short (some only weeks long) and are very affordable. Many organizations, such as Benedictine Living Community | Wahpeton, pay for people to obtain their CNA certification and offer immediate employment upon successful completion of the program.
Flexibility
CNAs vary in age, ranging from high school to retirement. Becoming a CNA is great for those who like helping others in a meaningful work environment, want to gain valuable hands-on experience in high school or college, want a second job or side job offering flexible hours, or have retired and are looking to spend time doing work they enjoy.
Most organizations offer flexible scheduling and hours to accommodate the needs and interests of CNAs. Full-time and part-time positions are available, as well as day time, night time, morning, afternoon, weekday, weekend and holiday shifts.
Excellent pay
Due to the high demand for CNAs, they enjoy excellent pay and benefits. CNAs who work nights, weekends or holidays receive an even higher wage than during regular shifts.
On a daily basis, CNAs interact with different patients, residents, family members, medical professionals and colleagues as well as perform multiple tasks. The position offers much variety in day-to-day work, from helping residents dress and eat in the morning, to charting patient information and communicating with family members and staff.
Great stepping stone
Becoming a CNA offers an entry-level opportunity to try out the fast-growing healthcare field, develop basic nursing skills, interact with healthcare staff, and explore potential specialty areas. Some CNAs go on to earn degrees in nursing, medicine, healthcare or other fields.
Making a difference
A career as a CNA can provide an enriching experience for those who enjoy helping others. Data shows that individuals who work as nursing assistants and care aides enjoy high job satisfaction. The vast majority feel like they make a difference in their work and consider their occupation “more than just a job.”
CNAs see residents and patients often and get to know them well, forming close bonds and even friendship. In addition to hands-on care, they provide much needed social and emotional support. Through regular interaction, CNAs are often the ones to first note changes in a resident’s physical or emotional state, which is important in maintaining their well-being and highest quality of life.
Nursing assistants are the foundation of a senior care community and lie at the heart of long-term care services and support. There’s no better time to explore the many opportunities and advantages to becoming a CNA.
Sources: census.gov; nursejournal.org; clipboardhealth.com
Alissa Steffens, RN, is the Director of Nursing at Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton
