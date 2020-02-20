Every day in the United States, hospitals, surgery centers and emergency facilities are in need of blood. According to Vitalant, 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed every day! Now that’s a lot of blood. And with just one blood donation, you can potentially help up to three patients.
Blood cannot be made or manufactured, so the local blood banks depend on people in the community to step up and donate. You’ve probably seen the posters or the big mobile blood units in and around your community; we often hear how donating blood helps the recipient but what does it do for you, the donor? Well, there are several health benefits to donating blood.
1. Donating blood can reduce harmful iron stores in your body which reduces your risk of cancer. Donating blood is the preferred treatment for those with excess iron in their blood.
2. Giving blood can keep your liver healthy. Relieving some of those iron stores by donating blood can help elude extra issues in your liver.
3. Maintains heart health by lowering the viscosity of your blood which reduces stress on your arteries and blood vessels.
4. Donating blood burns calories. Approximately 650 calories per donation. That’s not a bad deal for doing a good deed.
5. Perhaps the most powerful health benefit – giving blood can help your mental state. Your blood donation means, someone somewhere will be getting the help they need. Giving your time and your blood to help a stranger in need, what a great feeling!
So, donating blood is a win-win for everyone involved. The recipient gets the vital substance they need and the donor gets to burn a few calories, lower their risk of cancer and aide in maintaining a heart healthy. All this while kicking back and taking 45-60 minutes to do a good deed to save lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.