There are many ways to enhance the day-to-day lifestyles of our residents, one of which is known as intergenerational programming. It involves bringing seniors and kids together to form fun and meaningful relationships.
Elders can help socialize children, teach them empathy and character, and give them an unconditional form of love they can’t find elsewhere. Children, in turn, can be an endless source of joy for elders, share affection and play, and provide assistance with many simple tasks.
When the older adults and the youth get together, they are able to share very different and equally valuable perspectives. Kids come with abundant and original energy. They are seeing and experiencing many things for the first time. Aging adults, on the other hand, bring decades of experience and memories from many phases of life. It can be more challenging for seniors to generate energy, so being inspired by children’s generous spark can be uniquely rejuvenating.
What other benefits come from intergenerational programs and activities?
• Socialization: Children can learn how to relate to a distant generation that is rapidly growing. And older adults get a surge of energetic interactions- pushing off potential isolation.
• Health: Older adults are likely to get more exercise- for the body, mind, and emotions- when they spend time with kids. This experience can have a positive impact on their overall health.
• Relationships to technology: Because kids today are raised with technology as a part of their daily life, they can be great teachers for older adults who are still trying to get used to the idea and how the tech tools work. In the reverse, the aging adult can offer important insight to the youth about how resourcefulness and fun don’t have to rely on screens and devices.
The approaching Halloween holiday is a good example of how the two age groups can connect for a fun and sociable time. Trick or treating here at Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton as well as other Halloween parties bring many children into our community. In fact, holidays in general provide an excellent theme for intergenerational events. Whether it’s singing ,making cookies, doing a craft, or reminiscing about their life, both groups have much to teach and learn from each other, and that end result of these programs tends to be quite positive.
This is all part of our mission and it also shows of the popularity of the intergenerational programs and activities being performed. If interested in being a part of Intergenerational programs here at Benedictine Living Community- Wahpeton, feel free to call me and we can set something up.
