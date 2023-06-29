Benefits of pre-op physical therapy

Is there a joint replacement in your future? Want to shorten your recovery time and resume your prior level of activity more quickly? You need pre-op therapy!

What does this mean? Receiving physical therapy before going in for a joint replacement surgery, whatever it may be, offers a number of benefits after the surgery.



Kim Ceroll, PTA/L, works at OSPTI in Breckenridge, Minn.

