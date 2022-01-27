Benefits of prenatal exercise

There are many changes that happen to a woman’s body during pregnancy.
As pregnancy progresses, a woman’s center of gravity begins to shift due to the extra weight making balance more challenging, the pelvic floor takes on additional stress as a baby grows, joints begin to loosen in response to hormones, and your body will have to work harder than before being pregnant because of increased weight. These physiological changes make posture, cardiovascular health, and strength essential components for a healthy and comfortable pregnancy.
Exercise during pregnancy has a variety of benefits for both mom and baby. Exercise can help with common discomforts of pregnancy and help prepare the body for labor and delivery. For example, squats can help open the pelvic outlet to help baby descend and relax and stretch muscles for experience of labor. Pregnancy also often leaves women feeling less energetic, so regular exercise can give women more energy to make it through the day. By strengthening the cardiovascular system, pregnant women will have more endurance. With stronger muscles, tasks will be completed with less effort. Therefore, women will have more energy to use with remaining tasks throughout the day.
Other benefits of exercise during pregnancy:
• Decreases risk of urinary incontinence due to pelvic floor dysfunction
• Decreases risk for greater abdominal separation-diastasis recti
• Increases understanding of minimizing risk of musculoskeletal pain
• Increases strength, muscle tone, and energy
• Improves mood and overall sense of well being
• Helps prepare muscles for labor and quicker postpartum recovery
• Helps improve sleep
• Improves circulation which can help limit constipation, hemorrhoids, varicose veins, leg cramps
Overall exercise is considered safe during pregnancy, however, the American Pregnancy Association recommends consulting with your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine. Your healthcare provider will give clearance and have insight into any precautions or restrictions during exercise.
If you have any questions on exercising during pregnancy, contact OSPTI.
