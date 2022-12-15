Benefits of soup

Did you know January is National Soup Month and Americans eat more than 10 billion bowls of soup each year?
With the cold Midwest temperatures and chilly winter days, it’s a great time to enjoy a comforting bowl of hot, hearty, healthy soup or chili. What better way to drive away those winters chills!
Canned soups are convenient for most of us but are also on average loaded with sodium, fat and calories. So make your own!
Homemade soup is a quick, easy meal that offers many health benefits. Throw a variety of ingredients in the slow cooker before you head out the door for work and when you get home you have a hot delicious meal for you and your family. Mushrooms, onions, celery, carrots, butternut squash all add a ton of flavor and nutrition.
Vegetables
The American Heart Association recommends adults eat 4-5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day. Soups can contribute to that total. Almost every vegetable, fresh or frozen will pair well in soup. And cooking vegetables, herbs and spices together help enhance the flavor of your stock without increasing sodium levels. Be creative!
Nutrients
Adding beans to your soup provide lean protein and fiber. Tomatoes are a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer, according the Penn State University. Vegetables contain many vitamins and cream soups will aide in supplying you with calcium and vitamin D.
Low Fat
Soups made with lean meats are generally low in fat, making them a great choice if you’re concerned about your diet. Using fat-free broths or skim milk in cream soup will help reduce the fat content as well.
Filling
Soup contains a large amount of water so it fills you up with fewer calories. A study conducted by Barbara Rolls, Ph.D. at Penn State University, showed that students, who ate chicken and rice soup instead of a chicken and rice casserole, consumed fewer calories yet reported being equally satisfied.
Stay warm and enjoy!
Sandy Youngquist, CDM, CFPP, Culinary Services Supervisor at Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton.