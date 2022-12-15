Benefits of soup
Did you know January is National Soup Month and Americans eat more than 10 billion bowls of soup each year?

With the cold Midwest temperatures and chilly winter days, it’s a great time to enjoy a comforting bowl of hot, hearty, healthy soup or chili. What better way to drive away those winters chills!



Sandy Youngquist, CDM, CFPP, Culinary Services Supervisor at Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton.

