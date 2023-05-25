Better Speech and Hearing Month: It’s not too late for therapy!
Buy Now

According to the National Aphasia Association, a stroke occurs in the United States every 40 seconds. While this is a staggering statistic, our community has done an excellent job educating about the prevention and identification of strokes. When it comes to strokes, signs and symptoms can vary from person-to-person. Symptoms post stroke can range from very mild to severe.

One of the most common disorders following a stroke is aphasia. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to an area of the brain that affects someone’s ability to express or understand language. After a stroke, patients may also suffer from changes in speech (dysarthria or dyspraxia) or changes in cognition. Like a stroke, aphasia symptoms can range from very mild to severe. Often, mild symptoms are not addressed by therapy immediately post stroke, and that’s where speech therapy can be instrumental in improving a wide range of symptoms.



Jackie Bell, CCC/SLP, is a speech-language pathologist (inpatient and outpatient) at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic and also provides home health care.

Tags