Better Speech and Hearing Month: It’s not too late for therapy!

According to the National Aphasia Association, a stroke occurs in the United States every 40 seconds. While this is a staggering statistic, our community has done an excellent job educating about the prevention and identification of strokes. When it comes to strokes, signs and symptoms can vary from person-to-person. Symptoms post stroke can range from very mild to severe.
One of the most common disorders following a stroke is aphasia. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to an area of the brain that affects someone’s ability to express or understand language. After a stroke, patients may also suffer from changes in speech (dysarthria or dyspraxia) or changes in cognition. Like a stroke, aphasia symptoms can range from very mild to severe. Often, mild symptoms are not addressed by therapy immediately post stroke, and that’s where speech therapy can be instrumental in improving a wide range of symptoms.
I often hear the following from patients, family members and acquaintances: “I didn’t think I needed speech therapy right after my stroke but I’m seeing changes and wish I would have gone sooner. Now, it’s too late.” While speech therapy is the most effective, and patients can see the best results, in the first few weeks after a stroke, there are reasons and benefits to participating in speech therapy months or even years after a stroke or other types of brain injury.
Speech-language pathologists may refer to these reasons as “compensatory strategies.” Compensatory strategies are strategies or tools we can utilize to help overcome a deficit in a particular area. In more severe cases, this could mean finding an alternate method of communication or a way to support communication for those who have limited ability to communicate verbally. This could also be as simple as developing a system of supports for someone who wants to perform better at their job.
Immediately post stroke, therapy may focus more on actively improving symptoms. However, compensatory strategies are used throughout someone’s therapy experience and change as the patient’s skills and abilities change. Compensatory strategies are designed for each individual patient because every person’s needs are different. While strokes are often associated with speech therapy, speech therapists use compensatory strategies for various diagnoses including brain injury, cognitive changes, voice changes and even swallowing. It’s never too late for therapy!
Jackie Bell, CCC/SLP, is a speech-language pathologist (inpatient and outpatient) at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic and also provides home health care.