Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton is launching a new program to let children, family members and the public stay connected with residents of their senior care community.
The “GramsForGrands” program invites children, family members and the public to send cards, letters, artwork, drawings or inspirational messages to its residents. The messages and artwork will be distributed to the center’s grandmas, grandpas and other residents as well as posted on an “art gallery” wall in the community for residents and staff to enjoy.
“Recent changes in federal and state regulations have led to restrictions in visitors to senior care centers nationwide as well as limits in group activities,” said Pam Meyer, wellness director of BLC-Wahpeton. “As a result, our residents are adjusting to a change in routine that no longer includes regular visits from family members and friends.”
“The emotional health and well-being of our residents is very important to us, so we are inviting the community to get involved,” Meyer said. “We know that cards, drawings and letters from their neighbors in the community would be such a day brightener for our residents and give them something special to look forward to. For those children out of school and home schooled, we invite you to put your English and art skills to the test and send your masterpieces our way.”
Artwork, cards, letters and other messages can be mailed to: BLC-Wahpeton, #GramsForGrands, 1307 Seventh St. N, Wahpeton ND 58075. Messages can be addressed to specific residents, or sent to Pam Meyer, Wellness Director for general distribution and posting at the center.
While there have been no restrictions for sending or receiving mail, emailing artwork and other creations is also a possibility. Take a photo or scan drawings and letters and email them to pam.meyer@bhshealth.org. Staff will print and share them with residents.
Messages without attachments can also be sent to residents by visiting the “Contact” page at www.blcwahpeton.org (under “Connect With Us” menu).
“We would like to thank the community for its support during this time, including families who have been so understanding of recent changes we’ve made focused on protecting residents’ health, wellness and safety, as well as our front line staff who remain dedicated to the exceptional care of our residents,” Meyer said
BLC-Wahpeton is continuing to serve the local community at this time with a variety of services, including short-term care and rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, basic care, long-term skilled nursing care, and end-of-life care. The community has been a trusted provider of senior care services for more than 62 years.
