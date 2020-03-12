Did you know that March 16-21 is Brain Awareness Week?
This campaign was started in 1996 by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives and the European Dana Alliance for the brain as a way to increase public awareness of the benefit of brain research as well as the progress being made to treat disorders of the brain such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, schizophrenia, and depression.
In 2019 alone, more than 2,500 events were held in 50 countries across the world to educate others on what the brain does, how to keep it healthy, and how research can impact today’s society.
One of the many ways you can keep your brain healthy as you age is through regular physical activity. Experts recommend about one hour of exercise per day to keep you mind sharp and your brain healthy. This doesn’t include just playing a sport or an intense aerobic activity. It is anything that keeps your body active and moving. Examples of this include, but are not limited to, dancing, walking, biking, and swimming.
During exercise, you heart rate increases which increases blood flow to your brain. This allows your brain to receive more oxygen and nutrients which are needed for overall brain health.
There is also a release of beneficial proteins that occur during exercise that keeps your brain cells healthy, and promote grown of new cells. Chemicals such as dopamine and endorphins are released as well during exercise which help make you feel happy. They reduce stress and anxiety levels.
Exercise is beneficial not only for young children as their brain is developing, but also for adults. Research suggests that staying active as an adult can lower your risk for dementia. Creating healthy exercise habits when you’re younger makes it easier to maintain as you age, but it is never too late to start.
I challenge you to use this week to start the habit of daily exercise. Pick any activity that is fun for you and keeps you active for an hour each day of this week, and continue this even after the week is over.
For more information or ways to get involved, visit www.brainawareness.org and www.dana.org.
