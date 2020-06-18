Thursday, June 18, 2020 is National Nursing Assistant Day. On this day we celebrate the nursing assistants who dedicate their lives to care for others. Whether they work in a hospital, nursing home or home healthcare setting, all nursing assistants deserve a “big thank you” for all that they do.
In times like we see today with a global pandemic and even before we knew the effects of coronavirus, nursing assistants have been working closely with many of our loved ones to provide high quality, compassionate care. Their work can be backbreaking, relentless, and stressful at times as well as rewarding and
While anyone can experience burnout in their job, the nursing profession is No. 2 on the list of “Ten Occupations with High Burnout Rates” written by Mary Gormandy White, M.A., SHRM-SCP, SPHR — managing director of MTI Business Solutions.
According to an October 2012 USA Today article, “workplace burnout is up across the board, partly due to economic conditions but largely related to the work environment and the nature of the work itself.” Burnout can occur regardless of one’s occupation when there are elevated stress levels, long work hours, and exhaustion or maybe feel unappreciated or devalued.
Burnout is a state in which your body has become overwhelmed and exhausted. Most times we are unable to bounce back after constant stress. Signs of burnout include, feeling tired all the time, lack of energy or enjoyment, mental, emotional and physical exhaustion and lack of sleep due to the stress that is carried on one’s shoulders.
Working through your burnout may be a challenge at the moment but in the end will help to create a more healthy work environment, increase your quality of life at work and overall happiness. Here are some ways to help remedy your burnout:
• Have open communication with your supervisor about how your feeling
• Find healthy outlets for your stress
• Exercise (try yoga for stress relief)
• Prioritize/take time for yourself
• Take small breaks throughout the day (a quick walk or a breath of fresh air)
• Set clear boundaries for work/life balance
• See a therapist or ask about your employers employee assistance program
Recognizing the signs of burnout and keeping the lines of communication open with your supervisor are a great start to preventing workplace burnout as it not only affects you but also your coworkers and those you care for as a nursing assistant.
