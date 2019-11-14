Have you ever been told you have bursitis or tendinitis? I have seen many patients with one of those diagnoses, and often they ask me, “What’s the difference?” I will try to clear up this confusion and provide some similarities and differences between these two common diagnoses.
Tendinitis is an inflammation of the tendon which is found at the end or beginning of the muscle and attaches it to the bone. Think of your biceps; you can physically feel the rope like structure by the front of the elbow but it is a little harder to feel up in the shoulder, as it is covered with other muscles.
Tendons aid in muscle movement and can be very small such as in your hands, or large like the Achilles tendon. Tendinitis can occur from several factors such as overuse, improper body mechanics when performing a job, or stress and strain on a body part.
Bursitis is an inflammation of the fluid-filled sac, which is located near the tendons of large joints in the body such as shoulders and hips. These sacs, called bursa, act as a cushion between bones and tendons which rub against each other during activity.
Similar to how one gets tendinitis, bursitis is also caused by repetitive motions on the joints, as the muscles, tendons and bones are working, the bursa may become irritated and become inflamed. In essence, a patient could potentially have both tendinitis and bursitis at the same time, as oftentimes both can be caused by the same activity.
Treatment interventions vary from simple to complex, depending on the severity of the injury and most commonly the site of the injury. From simple as resting the affected area, to icing, NSAIDs and therapy all can have a major impact on the healing time and return to activity, and job duties.
Occupational and physical therapists are experts at finding the right balance of treatment interventions to hasten the recovery process and get their patients back to full activity. If you have been diagnosed with either tendinitis or bursitis, seek out a skilled therapy professional to help you get back to your full activity level.
If you would like more information call myself, an OT, MS at CHI St. Francis Health Medical Wellness Department, at 643-0345.
