We all know someone who has been affected by cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, there are 38,430 cancer survivors residing in North Dakota.
Did you know that we have over 350 cancer survivors in Richland County and Wilkin County alone? Cancer survivorship is termed as an individual who lives with, through and beyond cancer. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase in the upcoming years due to an increase in prevention measures, early detection and treatment advances.
What happens to individuals after diagnosis and treatment of cancer? Cancer survivorship looks beyond diagnosis and treatment focusing on different aspects of the person’s life with and after cancer. Cancer survivorship is complex and can encompass the person’s physical, emotional, social and spiritual well- being.
Richland County Health Department, along with the North Dakota Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, is conducting a needs assessment on Cancer survivorship. The needs assessment will be a short survey in which cancer survivors of any age are encouraged to complete. The goal of the survey will be to supply cancer survivors and their support systems with educational events, activities and newsletters that will help them connect to a network of professionals and peers who can support and relate to them.
The needs assessment survey on cancer survivorship will be available through different platforms such as:
• Richland County Health Department’s website/facebook page
• Cares for Cancer facebook page
• Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton in their office
The survey will be available Jan. 17, 2022 through Feb. 1, 2022.
Cancer survivors inspire us with their strength and courage every day. Let’s give those affected by cancer opportunities to improve health and happiness along their journey.
Please call Richland County Health Department (701-642-7735) or check out our webpage (www.richlandcountyhealth.org) if you are interested in helping regarding Cancer Survivorship.
Miranda Andel, RN, BSN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Dept.
