FARGO, N.D. — The Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) Caring Foundation is proud to partner with Sources of Strength, a national evidenced-based suicide prevention program, founded in Bismarck, North Dakota, to cover the expenses for a statewide elementary school coaches training program.
Sources of Strength will provide training for up to 50 coaches to expand programming into third through fifth-grade classrooms across North Dakota in the 2020-21 school year. The training will take place on August 13 and 14 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Should an in-person training not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the training will be offered in an online format.
“Bettering the health and well-being of North Dakotans is BCBSND Caring Foundation’s mission. Children are the future and having the resources and tools to be able to keep them safe and well supported is so crucial. BCBSND Caring Foundation is honored to help ensure these young individuals have the resources and strength to get back up when life knocks them down,” Pam Gulleson, BCBSND Caring Foundation executive director, shared.
“The Sources of Strength elementary model continues our commitment to moving further upstream, increasing health and wellness, and decreasing negative downstream outcomes through empowering individuals and communities full of connection, belonging and resilience. We would like to thank The Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota Caring Foundation for their commitment to improving the social and emotional well-being of the youth of North Dakota,” Cody Sletten, Sources of Strength support coordinator, stated.
Visit sourcesofstrength.org/elementary to learn more including webinar recordings, sample lessons, pricing, and more. To ask questions and explore the next steps to bringing Sources of Strength Elementary to your school, please fill out this survey or register for the training here.
Established in 1989, the BCBSND Caring Foundation (www.BCBSND.com/Caring-Foundation) is a private 501©(3) charitable organization. Through giving and investing, the Caring Foundation focuses on key health issues that help improve the health and well-being of North Dakotans and their communities. Caring Foundation staff work with grantees to support nonprofit sustainability, collaborate on shared outcomes and create lasting change.
About Sources of Strength
Sources of Strength is a best practice youth suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying, and substance abuse.
The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Sources of Strength moves beyond a singular focus on risk factors by utilizing an upstream approach for youth suicide prevention. This upstream model strengthens multiple sources of support (protective factors) around young individuals so that when times get hard they have strengths to rely on.
