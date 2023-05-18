Celebrating National Skilled Nursing Care Week

Jim Cornelius

Today, we celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week, the annual national observance which recognizes the commitment of skilled nursing care communities and their staff across the country who work tirelessly to care for older adults living in long-term care. It’s a great opportunity to take a closer look at nursing homes and the important role they play in caring for our loved ones.

Nursing homes, also called skilled nursing facilities, serve those who need preventive, therapeutic and/or rehabilitative nursing care. Nursing homes provide residential care for people who don’t require hospitalization but need 24-hour care they can’t get at home. Some residents also receive help with activities of daily living or participate in other services offered on-site, such as physical, speech and/or occupational therapy.



