Celebrating National Skilled Nursing Care Week

Today, we celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week, the annual national observance which recognizes the commitment of skilled nursing care communities and their staff across the country who work tirelessly to care for older adults living in long-term care. It’s a great opportunity to take a closer look at nursing homes and the important role they play in caring for our loved ones.
Nursing homes, also called skilled nursing facilities, serve those who need preventive, therapeutic and/or rehabilitative nursing care. Nursing homes provide residential care for people who don’t require hospitalization but need 24-hour care they can’t get at home. Some residents also receive help with activities of daily living or participate in other services offered on-site, such as physical, speech and/or occupational therapy.
Many nursing homes provide two distinct levels of care: one for short-term residents and the other for long-term care.
Short-term nursing home care or transitional care serves residents requiring care following surgery or an acute illness, injury or accident. These residents stay on a temporary basis while they recover from an injury or convalesce following hospitalization. Once they’ve recuperated and met their doctor-ordered health and wellness goals, they transition back to their own homes.
Long-term residential care most often serves adults that have a chronic or terminal health condition or illness. For these residents, the nursing home is more than a facility; it’s their home. Today’s nursing homes offer a homelike environment full of amenities to keep its residents active and engaged, including health and wellness programs, social gatherings, activities such as arts and crafts, spiritual care, music, and other programs.
Here are some signs that may indicate your loved one might benefit from the support of a senior care community:
• They require more medical attention throughout the day
• They show signs of decreased mobility or are not mobile
•They are not eating well, are having eating problems or are losing weight
•They are not caring for themselves physically
•They can’t keep up with medication schedules
• They need frequent specialist care
• They suffer frequent falls
• They experience a significant change in wellness, routines and behavior
• They are showing an overall decline in health — physically, mentally or emotionally
Take time to go through a typical day with your loved one and observe how well they’re managing. You can also ask friends, neighbors and other relatives if they’ve noticed any type of decline or significant changes you should know about.
Start the conversation about different care options with your loved one sooner rather than later; and always seek their input, thoughts and feelings, especially when it’s time to choose a facility. It’s a good idea to visit a community and meet the staff and residents, to see where you and your family member feel most comfortable.
Once they make the transition, stay involved and in touch through regular visits, phone calls and gifts. Attend activities, events and social gatherings held at the community with them as much as possible. Get to know the staff who care for your loved one, as they will become like family.
And for those who already have a family member residing in long-term care, it’s a great time to reach out and let them know you care.
Jim Cornelius is the Benedictine Living Community executive director.