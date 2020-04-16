Have you ever stopped to think about how powerful our minds are? We all use ours daily, without even “thinking about it.” But our minds have more power than we may realize. We make dozens of decisions every day, some simple, some more complex. Some internet sources estimate that an adult makes about 35,000 conscious decisions each day. We make 226.7 decisions each day on just food alone, according to researchers at Cornell University.
One major decision that affects us daily is how we decide to perceive and react to situations.
“Our minds aren’t passive observers, simply perceiving reality as it is. Our minds actually change reality,” said Alia Crum, an assistant professor of psychology and director of the Stanford Mind and Body Lab.
How can you use your mind to change your reality?
The first step is to identify and notice your negative thoughts. By identifying them we can then decide how to change them. Research shows that asking ourselves questions rather than issuing commands is a much more effective way to create change. Examples are: “Am I willing to do what it takes? How can I? What would happen if it didn’t work out and what if it did work?” Often times our world is how we perceive it, and we can change our perception by changing our thinking.
Using a positive affirmation like, “I am wonderful and powerful” may backfire if you don’t truly believe it at both a cognitive and emotional level. To effectively re-frame your thinking, consider who you are becoming, focusing on your progress. You might reframe your self-talk to sound more like, “I am a work in progress, and that’s OK.”
Changing our thinking one thought at a time can seem small, but in the end it can make a big difference in how we perceive our lives and the events taking place. By doing this, we are creating new situations and positive events in our lives, and this is powerful!
