CHI St. Francis Health is re-opening its Primary Care and Walk-in Clinic, effective May 26, 2020.
The Clinic will re-open at its regular daily hours, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday- Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for provider-patient visits. In addition to returning to in person visits we will continue to have virtual visits as an option for additional flexibility and safety. Please contact the clinic at any time to schedule an in person visit or a virtual visit at 218-643-0747.
Just as we have always done, we are caring for our patients with their safety and that of our caregiver’s top of mind.
Patient screening process related to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in effect.
In addition to our thorough cleaning procedures, we are: Requiring every staff member, patient, and visitor to wear a mask. We are arranging for common areas to accommodate social distancing and limiting visitors accompanying patients during the initial phase of resuming care for all.
Staff in the clinic will screen patients before admitting them to the office. The Primary Care and Walk In Clinic is an important resource for our community who need health care services, as well as those without a Primary Care Provider, said Ross Pederson, director of clinic services. We are pleased to be reopening the clinic and restoring this important access to medical care. Visit sfcare.org for more information about the services available at the Primary Care and Walk In Clinic.
Reopening the clinic is the first step the hospital has taken to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic preparedness plan.
More information will be shared on the plan to restart elective services as it becomes available.
