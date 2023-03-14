WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., reintroduced the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act Tuesday, March 14. The act would expand Medicare coverage of chiropractic services to ensure patients enrolled in the program can access chiropractic care as a non-drug alternative for pain management.

Current Medicare restrictions prevent chiropractors from offering a full scope of treatments or ordering diagnostic services for those who need them, according to Cramer.



