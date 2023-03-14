WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., reintroduced the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act Tuesday, March 14. The act would expand Medicare coverage of chiropractic services to ensure patients enrolled in the program can access chiropractic care as a non-drug alternative for pain management.
Current Medicare restrictions prevent chiropractors from offering a full scope of treatments or ordering diagnostic services for those who need them, according to Cramer.
“By reducing these barriers and expanding access to health care services for rural community residents, especially our senior citizens, we can help keep Americans healthy and cared for while preserving non-drug treatment options," he said.
Expanding Medicare coverage to chiropractic services will provide seniors with access to affordable, quality care, according to Blumenthal.
“Outdated regulations and red tape have blocked beneficiaries living with chronic pain and discomfort from seeking these helpful services – which often serve as a substitute to potentially addictive opioids," he said. "Our bipartisan legislation puts patients first – ensuring seniors enrolled in Medicare receive the treatment they need and deserve.”
The North Dakota Chiropractic Association (NDCA) is among stakeholders supporting the legislation.
"Seniors on Medicare should have access to high-value health care," NDCA President Zachary T. Smith, DC, said. "Especially in a rural state like North Dakota, the local chiropractor might be the only health care professional in town. The North Dakota Chiropractic Association appreciates Senator Cramer’s support and thanks him for fighting for North Dakota seniors in Washington, D.C."
Since 1972, Medicare has covered some chiropractic care, but outdated provisions require beneficiaries to seek diagnostic tests elsewhere and then return to the chiropractor for covered care.
"By removing obstacles which do not exist under most private insurance plans, the legislation would expand Medicare coverage to include x-rays and other diagnostic services needed to determine and prescribe appropriate chiropractic treatments," Cramer's office stated. "It would also provide access to alternative means of treatment for patients suffering from back or neck pain that may be otherwise be treated by opioid prescriptions."