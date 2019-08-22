As a child, I recall being fascinated by the rainbow color-producing prism decorations in my grandmother’s windows. In the same way, glasses lenses can split up light waves in subtle ways.
Lens materials can be rated based on their clarity and this is referred to as the Abbe value. It is named after Ernst Abbe, a 19th-century German physicist. High Abbe value lens materials have a low amount of distortion. The highest Abbe value among lens materials belongs to crown glass.
But because glass is heavy and can shatter and chip easily, the optical industry has almost entirely discontinued its use. It is the job of your eye care provider and optician to determine a lens material that suits your eyeglasses prescription needs.
Many eye doctors have found Trivex to be a superior spectacle lens material. It combines clarity, impact and scratch resistance, blocks UV and is the lightest weight material.
Trivex also has the most tensile strength of any lens material so it is great for rimless and semi-rimless frame designs. With this combination of properties, it ends up being a great material of choice for the majority of glasses prescriptions.
Most of the time when someone buys a pair of glasses, they expect them to last two years or more. And when you consider the amount of use they will endure, it makes sense to choose a lens material that will hold up while providing great vision, and protect your eyes at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.