In October, we had explored diversity and children regarding early beginnings, and identity development by age and stage. In this article, we will take a deep dive into how our cognition and social/emotional intelligence affects our understanding diversity.
Human diversity can be understood as our membership in various groups and cultures. Culture is something we learn. It is shared among members of a community and passed along from generation to generation. Culture is a set of invisible rules, values, and beliefs, we learn to think of as normal. Parents create a home culture. The specifics of our home culture can be invisible and challenging to recognize exactly what we value until we encounter another way. It is like the air we breathe. We can’t see or feel it yet we know it’s there.
Piaget, the developmental theorist defined a child’s ability to notice differences in others begins in the pre-operational phase of development. This occurs between the age of two through four years. At this phase, a child can sort objects by characteristics. Parents as Teachers Research tells us this skill as it relates to diversity is observed in a child’s ability to begin cooperative play with same gender playmates. Between ages four through seven years, a child moves into Piaget’s intuitive thinking phase. In this phase, a child learns empathy and can classify. For example, he or she can now choose playmates by gender and by other external characteristics. During this phase a child understands the transformation process such as ice transforming to water although not that a person’s skin color doesn’t change. At this stage he or she will ask questions regarding differences observed such as:
• Why is Enya brown?
• Will it wash off?
• Why is that girl riding in that chair with wheels?
• Why does that boy have a white stick jumping around in front of him?
• Why does that girl get to bring her dog with the outfit on it into the store and we don’t get to?
It’s essential that his or her questions be perceived as a learning opportunity and intentionally answered integrating developmentally appropriate language. A child is literal in his or her observations and does not understand the meanings society places on differences such as skin color, being physically challenged, blind, or mental well-being concerns. As the parent, you may also observe during the pre-operational-intuitive thinking phase, the maturation of the frontal cortex (executive function) and orbitofrontal cortex (emotions). A child notices differences without placing a value judgment on what he or she observes. Answering a child’s questions in a matter-of-fact response will encourage him or her to explore and accept differences.
At around 5-6 years of age a child will understand family traditions and the concept of fairness. Now a child can choose and play with a partner based on several characteristics. A child is also able to understand the social meaning of color as it’s applied to race. Inquiring about skin color or another physical characteristic is not an indication of prejudice. It is however an indication that a child is in the intuitive thinking phase of development and that parents are, as they have been in the past, a trustworthy source of information.
At this phase, a child can also feel shame and isolation. Consider what that means for a child who is different from a larger group. What impact would this have on a child if he or she is not chosen to play or on the child choosing because he or she is different?
It’s essential when teaching family values as it relates to differences, that a conscious effort be placed upon learning to embrace diversity. If parents neglect this area, a child will not learn the value of accepting and appreciating those who are different. In order to teach the value of acceptance, parents need to be clear about what their belief is regarding differences (diversity). For there to be justice, each individual needs to heal what has been hurt in ourselves, then in our communities, and in our world. For example, if a new mother experienced insecure attachment with her parents as a child it will be exponentially more difficult for her to provide a secure, nurturing environment for her own children. (Tough, 2013, p. 38). These feelings can overwhelm parents or block them from noticing their own behavior.
Teaching appreciation for diversity is an attribute that is integrated into the teaching of other family values such as honesty and respect. A child learns what he or she lives. Consistent parenting in whatever they do to model their value of diversity.
For more good reading on inclusion, go to: www.pbs.org “How to Teach Children Cultural Awareness and Diversity”.
